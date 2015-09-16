Appointments to Councils and Boards by Frisco City Council

Last night the Frisco City Council announced its appointments to the various Commissions and Boards that serve the city. About half of the seats become vacant every year with the exception of the Planning and Zoning Board which has three year terms.

Frisco EDC – Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – GARY CARLEY PLACE 3 – RICK FLETCHER PLACE 5 – BARBARA WILLIAMS PLACE 7 – CRAIG MOEN



Frisco CDC – Community Development Corporation Board of Directors

for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – JAMES HOGAN PLACE 3 – TRACY GAMBLE PLACE 5 – MIKE GFELLER PLACE 7 –RENE SINCLAIR



Frisco P & Z – Planning and Zoning Commission

for a term of three (3) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2018. PLACE 3 – ROBERT ROBERTI PLACE 4 – BRYAN MORGAN PLACE 5 – EDWARD KELLY



Frisco Parks and Recreation Board

for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – JACOB RYAN PLACE 3 – LOREN SAUER PLACE 5 – MONTY SANDS PLACE 7 – SEAN MERRELL



Board of Adjustment/Construction Board of Appeals

for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 3 – JEFF KERSHAW PLACE 5 – DOUG MOUSEL PLACE 7 – BREA GATES (ALTERNATE #2)



to fill the unexpired term of Place 1 for a one (1) year term beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2016. PLACE 1 – ROBERT LIVINGSTON (1 YEAR TERM)



Frisco Convention and Visitors Bureau

Place 1 – Hotel 1; Place 3 – At Large; Place 5 – Retail; Place 7 – Frisco Square; Place 9- Chamber Representative; and Place 11-Ex Officio

for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – (VACANT) PLACE 3 – TOM LEWIS PLACE 5 – JASON YOUNG PLACE 7 – LARA HANSEN PLACE 9 – RANDY NICHOLS PLACE 11 – CHARLES WRIGHT



Downtown Advisory Board

Place 1 – Business/Property; Place 3 – Business/Property Owner; Place 5 – At Large; and Place 7 – At Large.

for a term of two (2) years beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – MARK PIPER PLACE 3 – RICHARD GALVAN PLACE 5 – REBECCA SCHWEMMER PLACE 7 – MATTHEW CALLOWAY



Frisco Public Art Board

for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – CHRIS BERTHELOT PLACE 3 – TROY PELIAS PLACE 5 – DONNA-MARIA SCHMITTLER PLACE 7 – ROGER BEVEAL



Frisco Housing Authority Board

for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – FRED LUSK PLACE 3 – LEE MYRBEN PLACE 5 – CHARLES YARBOUGH



Frisco Social Services and Housing Board

for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – JENNIFER ATWOOD PLACE 3 – ALEX PARKER PLACE 5 – MELISSA CAMERON PLACE 7 – SHANE GILMORE



Urban Forestry Board

for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. PLACE 1 – HOUDINI ABTAHI PLACE 3 – SUSAN AUSTIN PLACE 5 – JAQUANA JONES PLACE 7 – ROBERT GALLAGHER



Collin Central Appraisal District Board

RON CARLISE

Denton Central Appraisal District Board