Appointments to Councils and Boards by Frisco City Council

Posted By: Editor September 16, 2015

Last night the Frisco City Council announced its appointments to the various Commissions and Boards that serve the city. About half of the seats become vacant every year with the exception of the Planning and Zoning Board which has three year terms.

Frisco EDC – Economic Development Corporation Board of Directors

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – GARY CARLEY
    • PLACE 3 – RICK FLETCHER
    • PLACE 5 – BARBARA WILLIAMS
    • PLACE 7 – CRAIG MOEN

 

Frisco CDC – Community Development Corporation Board of Directors

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – JAMES HOGAN
    • PLACE 3 – TRACY GAMBLE
    • PLACE 5 – MIKE GFELLER
    • PLACE 7 –RENE SINCLAIR

 

Frisco P & Z – Planning and Zoning Commission

  • for a term of three (3) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2018.
    • PLACE 3 – ROBERT ROBERTI
    • PLACE 4 – BRYAN MORGAN
    • PLACE 5 – EDWARD KELLY

 

Frisco Parks and Recreation Board

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – JACOB RYAN
    • PLACE 3 – LOREN SAUER
    • PLACE 5 – MONTY SANDS
    • PLACE 7 – SEAN MERRELL

 

Board of Adjustment/Construction Board of Appeals

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 3 – JEFF KERSHAW
    • PLACE 5 – DOUG MOUSEL
    • PLACE 7 – BREA GATES (ALTERNATE #2)

 

  • to fill the unexpired term of Place 1 for a one (1) year term beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2016.
    • PLACE 1 – ROBERT LIVINGSTON (1 YEAR TERM)

 

Frisco Convention and Visitors Bureau

  • Place 1 – Hotel 1; Place 3 – At Large; Place 5 – Retail; Place 7 – Frisco Square; Place 9- Chamber Representative; and Place 11-Ex Officio
  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – (VACANT)
    • PLACE 3 – TOM LEWIS
    • PLACE 5 – JASON YOUNG
    • PLACE 7 – LARA HANSEN
    • PLACE 9 – RANDY NICHOLS
    • PLACE 11 – CHARLES WRIGHT

Downtown Advisory Board

  • Place 1 – Business/Property; Place 3 – Business/Property Owner; Place 5 – At Large; and Place 7 – At Large.
  • for a term of two (2) years beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017. 
    • PLACE 1 – MARK PIPER
    • PLACE 3 – RICHARD GALVAN
    • PLACE 5 – REBECCA SCHWEMMER
    • PLACE 7 – MATTHEW CALLOWAY

 

Frisco Public Art Board

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – CHRIS BERTHELOT
    • PLACE 3 – TROY PELIAS
    • PLACE 5 – DONNA-MARIA SCHMITTLER
    • PLACE 7 – ROGER BEVEAL

 

Frisco Housing Authority Board

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – FRED LUSK
    • PLACE 3 – LEE MYRBEN
    • PLACE 5 – CHARLES YARBOUGH

 

Frisco Social Services and Housing Board

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – JENNIFER ATWOOD
    • PLACE 3 – ALEX PARKER
    • PLACE 5 – MELISSA CAMERON
    • PLACE 7 – SHANE GILMORE

 

Urban Forestry Board

  • for a term of two (2) years each beginning on October 1, 2015 and ending on September 30, 2017.
    • PLACE 1 – HOUDINI ABTAHI
    • PLACE 3 – SUSAN AUSTIN
    • PLACE 5 – JAQUANA JONES
    • PLACE 7 – ROBERT GALLAGHER

 

Collin Central Appraisal District Board

  • RON CARLISE

 

Denton Central Appraisal District Board

  • JOHN MAHALIK

 

