Back the Blue Rally

Over three hundred people turned out at City Hall to show their support for the Frisco Police Department on Saturday. Frisco’s police and fire members were present and mingled with the crowd. The event was the grassroots effort of local citizens Karen Franks, Patrick Wamhoff, Misty Wamhoff, BJ Bjorklund and Brian Fletcher. It was publicized and coordinated using the power of personal invitations over social media. Mayor Maso, with Council Members Will Sowell and John Keating were also on hand to congratulate the Police and Fire Departments.

Spontaneous outpouring of support included several groups including a Jeep Rally group that included 21 jeeps!