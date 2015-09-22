Fall Fashion – Modern with a Twist of 1970’s Flash

It may not be exactly crispy sweater weather yet in North Texas but September is the perfect month to do a little planning for a fall wardrobe update. Even if you just move all summer items to the back of your closet or swap out closets altogether, it’s a good time to shop and check out what fashion trends will be “hot” in the cooler weather. Best of all, adding a few “on-trend” pieces can be done on any budget.

Women’s Fashion

In fashion, as well as shoes and accessories, what’s old is always new again. This season, fringe on skirts and jackets as well as handbags is making a fall appearance–a throwback to the mid-1970’s. If fringe isn’t really your taste,

perhaps try it in small doses. Just a little fringe on a new handbag or a boot makes a trendy statement with just a tad of flash. Speaking of boots, the “midi-boot” is back! Also called a short boot or bootie, it’s a mid-calf boot that creates a fun look with leggings and a pleated skirt. As a bonus for shorter women, “midi-boots” also give the illusion of longer legs.

Makeup

Whatever trends are popular with clothing also spills over into makeup and accessory looks. For lips this fall it’s a dark red-almost burgundy-that will be the go-to color. Nail polish colors are a mix of soft neutrals like a soft gray or beige color (a very modern, youthful look) and vivid, vibrant blue tones like “electric blue”. Leather tote bags will also be popular and reflect neutral tones with fringe—the 1970’s throwback.

Men’s Fashion

And, not to forget the guys, men’s clothing trends also change with the seasons, just not as dramatically as women’s fashions. Corduroy, that soft fabric that’s warm but not itchy like wool is making a comeback in men’s pants and casual jackets. For dressier jackets, like a suit jacket, the “deconstructed” look is new again. Deconstructed jackets have less padding at the shoulder and less shape to the jacket–making for a more casual dressy look.

Style

All these looks may come from the runways at high fashion shows, but the good news is you don’t have to spend hundreds to follow trends. Discount

retailers as well as major department stores offer their versions of designer clothing for much less money. Scanning fashion magazines like “In Style”, “Glamour” and “GQ” offer style guides and articles to help educate us all on the current styles. After the last few hot months, I’m definitely ready to enjoy cooler weather and the rich fashion colors of fall – sweater weather will be a welcome change!

PHOTOS – Blue Door Boutique