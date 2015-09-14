Mindtap Marketing Awarded Best Blog Design

Mindtap Marketing, a Frisco-based digital marketing agency, has won the inaugural Design Impact Award for the Best Blog Design for their work with Dallas software and electronics design and engineering firm Dialexa.

The award was presented by HubSpot, a marketing and software company with over 15,000 customers in 90 countries at HubSpot’s annual “INBOUND conference” in Boston. Mindtap Marketing was chosen out of more than 2,500 agency partners for producing a blog that demonstrates excellent user experience and conceptual design while also generating measurable business results.

“Mindtap Marketing and Dialexa have set an example for how businesses everywhere should be transforming their marketing with inbound. Their strategic approach to attracting, engaging, and delighting customers has not only built valuable relationships with their audience, but has driven growth for them and the inbound movement. Our team here at HubSpot is proud to call Mindtap a Partner and recognize them with this Award,” said HubSpot Marketing Director Patrick Shea.

Dialexa hired Mindtap Marketing in February 2015 to develop and manage an inbound marketing campaign focused on building awareness and leads. Dialexa’s creative team set about designing the blog with Mindtap’s input. The blog produced impressive results, including an 86% rise in new visitors to the Dialexa website and a 563% increase in leads compared to the period prior to the campaign’s launch.

Mindtap Marketing is a member company of the North Texas Enterprise Center, or NTEC, Frisco’s business accelerator. NTEC is committed to helping expand and diversify Frisco’s economic base by providing a select group of high-potential startups with the guidance, access and resources they need to grow into significant contributors to the city’s vibrant business community.