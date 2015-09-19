Non Surgical Face Uplift Ultherapy

I’m sure you’ve heard the buzz surrounding the latest in skin tightening technology, Ultherapy. It is fast becoming a favorite of both men and women as an alternative to a surgical face lift. Because it is non-invasive you do not have to worry about side effects that could follow a surgical procedure.

Ultherapy utilizes the energy of ultrasound to lift and tighten your skin. Ultrasound is time tested and safe to use in the battle for a youthful appearance. According to their site, “Ultherapy has been established as safe and effective in clinical studies and in more than 350,000 treatments worldwide.”

Dr. Charles Wallace was among the first plastic surgeons in Dallas to offer this new procedure. He proudly claims that he has used the procedure himself and states, “This is about the only treatment you can do with meaningful results, NO DOWNTIME and no sun sensitivity.”

Ultherapy is DFA approved for the brow, lower face, neck and recently became FDA approved for the decolletage or chest area.

